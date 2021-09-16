Avalon Line Up October-November

The Dirty Grass Players, Saturday, September 18, Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion $25

The Dirty Grass Players, a four-piece new-grass band from Baltimore, is known for having one toe-tappin’ foot in traditional bluegrass while pushing boundaries with their blazing musicianship. Composed of Connor Murray on bass, Alex Berman on vocals & banjo, Ben Kolakowski with the guitar & vocals, and Ryan Rogers on mandolin, this group has been giving their growing fan-base a down-and-dirty performance for over five years.

Their ability to seamlessly transition from down-home bluegrass to spirited improvisation makes each performance unique. Mix in some Allman Brothers, Pink Floyd or a dash of southern rock and you’ll quickly understand what they mean by “Dirty Grass”.

Entering into their sixth year together, The Dirty Grass Players released their second studio album, “Beneath the Woodpile”. Put together with alluring harmonies, lyrics, and melodies, the band presents a sound precisely at the crossroads of traditional and progressive bluegrass. This isn’t just another run-of-the-mill bluegrass album or band; it’s cathartic and dirty grass.

The Bones of J.R. Jones, Thursday, September 23, Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion, $25

Over the course of three full-length albums and two EPs, Jonathon Robert Linaberry — the songwriter, storyteller, visual artist, and one-man band behind The Bones of J.R. Jones — has woven his own tapestry of American roots music. It’s a classic sound for the modern world, influenced not only by blues, soul, and forward-thinking folk, but also by J.R.’s environment.

From the bustle of New York City, to the rustic solitude of his current home in the Catskills, J.R. has always looked to the world around him for inspiration. In his newest release, “A Celebration”, the desert panoramas and infinite horizons of the American Southwest have inspired him musically to celebrate the thrill of getting lost in something new, whether it’s a landscape, a sound, a perspective, or all of the above.

“They definitely are a bit of a departure from my previous albums,” J.R. says. “But I feel like they still resonate with the darkness, honesty, minimalism I try to impart in all my work.” http://thebonesofjrjones.com/

Grain Thief, Friday, October 1, Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion $25

“Boston band Grain Thief distinguish themselves from the legions of fresh-faced East Coast kids packing mandolins and banjos, in that they use vintage Americana rather than emo or corporate American Idol pop as a springboard for their songs. And they tell some great stories, and have serious bluegrass chops.” New York Music Daily

Crafting their spirited bluegrass sound in the New England jam scene, Grain Thief has toured the north, south, east, and west of the U.S., playing stages large and small. They’ve graced the stages at the Greyfox Bluegrass Festival, Hempfest, Podunk Bluegrass Festival, Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival, Ossipee Valley Music Festival, UMS Music Festival, and Rockygrass, among others.

According to the Boston Globe, Grain Thief’s acclaimed new album, “Gasoline”, “is the sound of a band getting its ‘grass on.” https://grainthief.com/

Jill Sobule & Amy Speace, Saturday, October 9, 2021 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion $25

Jill Sobule has released a dozen of albums spanning three decades of recording, tackling such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, LGBTQ issues, and the Christian Right, to name a few – with her trademark wit and aplomb.

While her songs cover expansive thematic ground, they benefit greatly from Jill’s subtle intelligence and skillful light-handedness. On stage, she entertains, amuses, provokes, and more often than not, takes her audiences on an emotional roller coaster, from comedy to pathos in a few bars of music, often within the same song.

Amy Speace honed her beautifully uplifting and deeply personal music in her mid-twenties while living in Greenwich Village. She taught herself “sound shapes” on guitar, highly influenced by Joni Mitchell’s compositional music and poetically direct lyrics.

Developing her talent as a songwriter, guitarist, and performer, she landed gigs at CBGB’s, The Living Room, and The Bitter End, and became entrenched in New York City’s nightlife — a moment in her life that cinematically unfolds in flashback in “Shotgun Hearts.”

“Amy Speace once again demonstrates why she’s one of the greatest artists in Americana today”- Mike Davies, Folk Radio UK https://www.jillsobule.com/https://www.amyspeace.com/

Erin McKeown, Saturday, October 16, Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion $25

“In several distinctive ways—voice, dynamic subtlety, and sheer songwriting ability—Erin McKeown is in a class of her own.” – Sunday Times (UK)

Erin McKeown’s brash and clever electric guitar playing is something to see. Over the last 20 years, she’s performed around the world, released 10 full-length albums, and written for film, television, and theater, all the while refining her distinctive and challenging mix of American musical forms.

Leading her own band, Erin has performed with Joan Baez, Carrie Rodriguez, and Josh Ritter (among many others), as well as at Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, and the Newport Folk Festivals. https://www.erinmckeown.com/

Chiara Izzi & Perry Smith, Friday, October 22, Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion $25

Award-winning Italian singer-songwriter Chiara Izzi performs with guitarist Perry Smith in an autumn evening of cool jazz in the Stoltz Pavilion. Described by Jazz Times as “a talent to be heard, admired and anticipated” after the release of her debut album “Motifs”, Chiara Izzi started her musical path in Italy by learning to play the piano and performing very early.

Guitarist Perry Smith combines the tradition of jazz with broad influences from contemporary music to create his signature style. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Smith is now based in Brooklyn where he leads his own groups and is a sideman for local and touring artists. http://www.jwpagency.com/Chiara_Izzi.html

Naked Blue & Christine Havrilla, Saturday, October 23, Doors: 8:30 p.m.; Show: 9 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion $25

When you see husband-and-wife duos touring the country as musical partners— especially if they’ve been doing it for over twenty five years, you can be confident that they’ve achieved a level of communication and compatibility that guarantees the quality of the show.

That’s definitely the case with Jen and Scott Smith (aka Naked Blue), whose instinctive feel for progressive folk/pop music has resulted in legions of fans on the Eastern Seaboard, and long residencies on radio playlists across the country.

They’re joined by Philadelphia native Christine Havrilla, who brings her “well-built, catchy, smart tunes” (Upstage Magazine) to audiences everywhere, touring nationally solo and also with the support of her band, Gypsy Fuzz. Christine uses the soft gritty texture of her vocals to express warmth and honesty listeners quickly embrace as well as her aggressive, raw, trash-style guitar playing and looping. https://www.nakedblue.com/ https://www.christinehavrilla.com/

Pat McGee, Sunday, October 24, 2010 Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion $30

Virginia’s Pat McGee Band is an acoustic-based sextet that has toured with Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Ziggy Marley, Counting Crows, and the Wallflowers. In the 25 years since their initial formation, they’ve acquired a fanatical popular following. Building on his well-honed performing experience, Pat’s recent material has been influenced by the classic albums of the 1970s that were spun in his childhood home, including seminal records by James Taylor, Jackson Browne, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

“McGee has assembled various star-studded ensembles over the years and continues to have a focus on the song supported with strong harmonies, percussive acoustic guitars, mandolins as well as a tight rhythm section and tasteful electric guitars.” Music Existence https://patmcgee.net/

Comedian Jason Weems Two Nights!, Friday and Saturday, October 29 & 30, Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion $25

A native of Baltimore, Jason Weems’ engaging and conversational style on stage leaves audiences feeling like they’ve just finished talking to a close friend. It also simultaneously acts as free therapy for him.

Weems’ live show is truly one of a kind, and tailor fit to each unique crowd. He has been seen at the most prestigious invitation-only comedy festival in the world, The Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and reached the top 100 and semi-finalist rounds on two separate seasons of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. http://jasonweemscomedy.com/