Chesapeake Film Festival 2021: Monda Raquel Webb and her Pooch Sitter

It takes an exceptional amount of emotional intelligence to reimagine a character whose vocation is as simple as a dog sitter; those being universally known for warm personalities and special passion for pets. It seems like an extra stretch for a writer to impose real-world problems on this happy lot. But that was precisely what film writer and director Monda Raquel Webb wanted for her short film entitled Pooch Sitter.

For Webb, a dog sitter is a perfect protagonist for her story. Dog sitter Claire Wingham (brilliantly played by Annapolis-based Donna Deter) shares all the loveable character traits of her peers, except that she is homeless. Her career as a pooch sitter is fulfilling, but it also gives her a roof over her head.

In our Spy Zoom interview with Monda last week, she talks about the special humanity of Claire, her bond with pets and their owners, and how diverse our homeless population is in America these days.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For free ticket information about “Pooch Sitter” or about the Chesapeake Film Festival please go here.