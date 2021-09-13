Poem to the Editor: September 11, 2001

September 11, 2001

I shall never see a building

Scrape the sky

Or hear a plane’s jets

Pass by

Without wondering why

It was on that September day

When all our dreams went astray,

Like so much paper

So much dust

So many hopes

So much trust.

The dogs of war have been unleashed

And none of us can know their path

Or the spreading of their wrath

And the ends that they shall reach,

But we do know this

On one September day

Our time of innocence

Has been blown away.

Stan Salett

Kent County