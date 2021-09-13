MENU

September 13, 2021

Poem to the Editor: September 11, 2001

September 11, 2001

I shall never see a building
Scrape the sky
Or hear a plane’s jets
Pass by
Without wondering why
It was on that September day
When all our dreams went astray,
Like so much paper
So much dust
So many hopes
So much trust.
The dogs of war have been unleashed
And none of us can know their path
Or the spreading of their wrath
And the ends that they shall reach,
But we do know this
On one September day
Our time of innocence
Has been blown away.

Stan Salett
Kent County

