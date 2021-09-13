A Bridge Not So Far: Washington College and Chestertown Showcase Partnerships

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A new bridge between the College and Town communities was helped along last Thursday with “Club Fair,” a partnership event between Washington College’s SGA and youth advocate Bayside HOYAs.

John Queen, President of Bayside HOYAs, saw the annual SGA-sponsored Fair as an opportunity to showcase Chestertown and College organizations and worked with the SGA to create an event that would help bridge the two communities.

The tented Fair displayed 60 College organizations, clubs, and fraternities along with a dozen community organizations from Girl Scouts, Big Brother-Big Sister to Sultana and RiverArts. Each had representatives available to engage students interested in widening their college experience.

Recognizing that the College and Town have a unique symbiotic relationship defining the greater community of Chestertown, events like Club Fair go a long way to strengthening ties between the student and town communities.

