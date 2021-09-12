September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! KCPL Celebrates with a Kindle Raffle

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Kent County Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to encourage every member of the community to connect with their library and the wealth of resources it offers.

Register for a Library Card and Enter to Win a Kindle

In celebration of Library Card Sign-Up Month, Kent County Public Library is pleased to announce that anyone who registers for a KCPL library card during September will be eligible to enter a raffle drawing for a Kindle!

Signing Up for a KCPL Library Card is Easy

A KCPL library card is free for Maryland residents, including current Washington College students. Non-residents can get a card for a $10 annual fee.

To apply, you will need:

Current valid photo ID

Proof of current address or documentation of no fixed address

If under 18, a parent or guardian must co-sign.

You can fill out an application in person at any KCPL location or visit kentcountylibrary.org to register online.

The Power of a Library Card

You probably know that a library card lets you borrow books and DVDs, but that’s just the start!

In addition to books and DVDs, KCPLhas hotspots, board games, STEM kits, music, and more available to borrow. You can also use your card to visit our Digital Library 24/7 from any device with internet access. The Digital Library includes:

Ebooks and audiobooks

Online classes

Online homework help

Digital magazines

Genealogy and family history resources

Chilton Library for vehicle maintenance and repair

Mango award-winning language learning program

Test prep for GED, SAT, ASVAB, and many other exams

Research resources, including Consumer Reports

If you don’t have a KCPL library card, please visit us this month and register for a card. You’ll immediately have access to our many materials and will be able to enter the Kindle raffle drawing!

If you do have a KCPL library card, we ask you to join us in spreading the word about Library Card Sign-Up Month and encouraging your friends and neighbors to take advantage of everything that Kent County Public Library has to offer.

For more information about KCPL, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.