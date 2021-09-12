Democratic Club Hosts Kent County Mayors

The Democratic Club of Kent County extends an invitation to all members of the community, to attend our next meeting and meet the mayors of our five Kent County towns. The mayors of Rock Hall, Betterton, Galena, Millington and Chestertown have been invited to come and share a little about their town. Learn more about the towns in your county –join us and hear about the unique attractions and challenges, and the common issues and concerns that are facing each town.

Come join old friends and make new ones at this meeting, which will take place via Zoom on Thursday evening, September 16th. You don’t need to be a member to attend, and if you already are part of the club, please bring along neighbors and friends! The meeting will open for a social time at 6:30 pm, including by a brief business meeting. At 7:00 we’ll hear from the mayors, with an extended opportunity for questions and discussion. Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting – others please contact the club at info@dckcmd.com for an invitation to attend. We look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday!