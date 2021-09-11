Compatibility Determination on Blackwater and Eastern Neck NWR Available for Public Comment

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) has announced the Compatibility Determination (CD) for Environmental Education, Interpretation, Wildlife Observation, and Photography on Blackwater and Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge is available for public comment. Prior to allowing a new, or continuing an existing activity on a refuge, the Service must determine if the use is compatible with the establishment purpose of the refuge. The draft Compatibility Determination evaluating these activities on the refuges is now open for public comment.

According to US Fish and Wildlife Service policy, priority public uses are wildlife-dependent uses – hunting, fishing, wildlife observation, photography, environmental education, and interpretation – under the Refuge System Administration Act of 1966 (16 U.S.C. 668dd– 668ee), as amended by the Refuge System Improvement Act of 1997 (Public Law 105–57). A separate CD addresses hunting and fishing.

The compatibility determination is available for viewing on the refuge website at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/Blackwater. Comments should be submitted in writing to ray_paterra@fws.gov, or to the attention of Mr. Ray Paterra, Visitor Services Manager, at Chesapeake Marshlands NWRC, 2145 Key Wallace Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613. Comments will be accepted until Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 32,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwood and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater or @BlackwaterNWR.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.