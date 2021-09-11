Chesapeake Lens: Southbound by Tupper Hyde

Dazzling colors surround two Atlantic bottlenose dolphins, members of a large pod, heading south at sunrise near Reedville, Virginia. Dolphins have been present in the lower Bay since the late 1800s, but this year, many have been sighted in the upper Bay as warming water temperatures have pushed their food sources farther north. “Southbound” by Tupper Hyde.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.