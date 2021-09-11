MENU

September 11, 2021

Chesapeake Lens

Chesapeake Lens: Southbound by Tupper Hyde

Dazzling colors surround two Atlantic bottlenose dolphins, members of a large pod, heading south at sunrise near Reedville, Virginia. Dolphins have been present in the lower Bay since the late 1800s, but this year, many have been sighted in the upper Bay as warming water temperatures have pushed their food sources farther north. “Southbound” by Tupper Hyde.

