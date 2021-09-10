WC Goldstein Program Hosts Talk That Explores Relationship between Emigration and Democracy

Washington College will host a talk by Jesse Acevedo titled “Migration, Remittances, and Authoritarianism: Evidence from Latin America.” Acevedo will discuss the relationship between remittances and anti-democratic attitudes. This event is part of the celebration of Latinx Heritage Month.

Hosted by the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs, this webinar-style event is scheduled for September 22 at 7 pm. The webinar is free but registration is required. Registration is available here.

For years, scholars have had optimistic outlooks over the consequences of emigration and remittances in Latin America. Jesse Acevedo will discuss the limits of this optimism and present the fragility of the relationship between emigration and democracy. He will argue that migrant remittances have the potential to produce anti-democratic attitudes, which is amenable to the rise of punitive populists and anti-democratic behaviors in Central America.

“Remittances are a lifeline for many in Latin America and throughout the developing world, but their political impact — particularly on political attitudes — is not well understood,” according to Dr. Christine Wade, Professor of Political Science and International Studies and Curator of the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs.

About Dr. Acevedo

Dr. Acevedo is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Denver. His research focuses on political economy, democratization, and international migration. Specifically, he examines how emigration and migrant remittances affect local political attitudes and behaviors in Central America. His work engages in debates about whether emigration and migrant remittances support democratic and economic development.

About the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs

The Louis L. Goldstein Program in Public Affairs was established in 1990 to encourage students to enter public service by introducing them to exemplary leaders. Over the years, journalists, political activists, foreign policy analysts, diplomats, military commanders and government officials of both national and international stature have been guests of the Goldstein Program. The program also supports student participation in models and conferences, and other projects that bring students and faculty together with leaders experienced in developing public policy.