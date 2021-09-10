Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Profile: Rising the Tide for Mid-Shore Students

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Starting around 4 pm this Saturday, the friends and supporters of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will gather in St. Michaels to celebrate at its annual gala. While this tradition has needed to change due to the COVID pandemic, with now a safe amount of social distancing built in the program, the goal remains the same; provide as much philanthropic support as possible to keep the CBMM alive and relevant.

It is safe to say that most, if not all, of those participating in this year’s “Castaway” gala, understand the full extent of the CBMM’s mission. Still, the challenge for staff and volunteers leaders of this remarkable institution is telling that story to the general public. In many ways, the events and programming at the museum is so great in number and so comprehensive that it can be challenging for many to absorb how wide this range can be.

To help with this communications challenge, the Spy thought it would be beneficial to focus on just one of those programs that very few associate with CBMM. Rising Tide program, the brainchild of Kristen Greenaway soon after she became the museum’s president in 2015, would be in that category.

Founded as a program that teaches students basic boatbuilding and woodworking skills, Rising Tide is much more than a recreational outlet for young people. It inspires young kids to develop self-confidence, pride, and facilitates mentorships that provide guidance and support. It can also be seen through the lens of a STEM program, where students become more academically prepared and gain skills in mathematics, engineering, team building, and project management.

A few weeks ago, the Spy spent some time with Jill Ferris, the CBMM’s director of education, who oversees the Rising Tide program, for her own impressions of this remarkably successful after-school initiate.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about CBMM’s gala, please go here.