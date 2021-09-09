Letter to Editor: Removal of Robert E. Lee a Message for Talbot County

Given that Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue has been removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Va., the former capital of the Confederacy, surely the Talbot Boys figure can be removed forthwith from the Easton courthouse grounds! And for the same reasons: it’s an anachronistic symbol of white supremacy and a daily affront to all who seek a fair and just society.
Grenville B. Whitman
Rock Hall
