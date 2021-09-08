Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Highlights Importance of Screening

In observation of September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Program at UM Shore Regional Health and Shore Medical Group – Urology team members are sharing information about prostate cancer. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, about six cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older, and it is rare before age 40.

In particular, African-American men have higher risk, as they are more likely to develop prostate cancer at a younger age and may present with a more severe stage of prostate cancer disease.

“Maryland’s Eastern Shore has a higher percentage of older adults than many of the western shore counties, so we want to get the word out about the importance of prostate cancer screenings for men who are at higher risk,” said Dr. John Foley, Medical Director, UM Shore Medical Group – Urology. “As in the case of many other types of cancer, early detection of prostate saves lives.”

While prostate cancer can be present without any particular symptoms, signs that indicate prompt medical attention include difficulties with urination (increase frequency, interrupted flow, pain/burning, etc.), painful ejaculation, blood in the urine or semen, and pain in the back, hips or pelvis. These symptoms may indicate prostate cancer or some other health problem that warrants diagnosis and treatment, such as non-cancerous prostate enlargement.

“Due to COVID-19, for the second year in a row we are unable to provide the free prostate cancer screenings we have offered in the past,” says Nina Weisenborn, Clinical Research Nurse at the Cancer Center. “But screenings are still available by appointment at UM Shore Medical Group – Urology offices in Chestertown and Easton, and we encourage any man who is 55 or older, or who has a family history of prostate cancer, to talk with his health care provider about whether a prostate cancer screening is appropriate in his case.”

In addition to Dr. Foley, UM Shore Medical Group – Urology providers based in Easton are R. Duane Cespedes, MD; Andrew Riggin, MD, and Christopher Runz, DO. Christopher Parry, DO is located in the SMG-Urology office in Chestertown. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 410-820-0560.

