A Smorgasbord of Choices at the Volunteer Fair

An extensive Kent County Volunteer Fair will be held on Saturday, Sep. 11, from 9am-12, adjacent to the Chestertown Farmers Market on High Street in Chestertown in the vicinity of the Garfield Theater.

Over 40 local non-profit service groups will be on hand with information on volunteering.

The event is sponsored by the United Way of Kent County, the Rotary Club, Kent County Chamber of Commerce, the Chestertown Lions Club, Washington College, WC-ALL, and the Town of Chestertown.

Come and learn so many ways you can make a difference!