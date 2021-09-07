Take Your Pick: Wilmer Park Playground Design Vote

A committee of hard-working volunteers has narrowed 12 playground designs for Wilmer Park to the best two. Click the link below to access more information on both proposals and submit your vote:

https://bit.ly/WilmerPlayground

Voting ends September 15. Please pass this link to anyone who might be interested.

Wilmer Park is getting a playground! A subcommittee of the Chestertown Recreation Commission is working to select the design that will be installed on the site (see image below). The subcommittee developed a Call for Designs based on input from the community listening session at Wilmer Park on June 14 and Facebook comments. Seven playground companies submitted 12 designs. The subcommittee narrowed these options down to the two contrasting designs on the following pages based on the following factors: adherence to the Call for Designs, play value, attraction value, aesthetics, fit with the site, and references from previous company clients. We would now like the community to help us choose between these two designs. Note that a separate project will fund the installation of benches.

Please vote for your preferred design by midnight on Sept. 15. Only submit one vote per person. Children are encouraged to vote as well!

The Recreation Commission and the subcommittee will present one design for approval to the Chestertown Town Council at their meeting on Sept. 20, 2021.

Note that both designs have approximately the same cost, and both of them have the following features:

– A foundation layer of compacted drain rock

– Poured-in-place rubber surfacing that meets ASTM Head Injury Criteria for fall safety, and is permeable, accessible, and very low maintenance

– Separate play areas for ages 2-5 and 5-12

– Musical features

– Swings for all ages and abilities

– A nautical theme

Option A (Kompan)

Primary materials: pigmented Robinia (locust) wood, nylon/steel cables

The slide pictured in stainless steel is now made from PE plastic

Main features:

– Exciting “wow“ factor with a unique design that stands out from other Mid-Shore parks

– Strong maritime theme that matches Chestertown’s heritage

– Allows for imagination and creativity

– Robinia locust wood has a natural look, blends in with the surroundings, and is a renewable resource

– Several climbing features and dramatic play elements like binoculars, a ship’s wheel, and cannons

– Warranties: Lifetime for steel and some plastic; 15 years for other plastic; 10 years for Robinia wood

Product pages for main components (including 3D models)

Option B (All Recreation/Burke)

Primary materials: vinyl- or powder-coated steel, compound plastics, and polyester/galvanized steel cables.

Main features:

– Has a ship to add a theme for creative play

– Lots of variety in play features and motor challenges

– A variety of musical instruments, including an electronic guitar

– Many different climbing features and slides, including a unique roller slide

– A mix of traditional design and modern flair

– Warranties: 100 years for poles and hardware; 15 years for platforms and plastic; 10 years for fabric; 5 years for climbing cables and moving parts

3-D Model here.