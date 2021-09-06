Chesapeake Film Festival is Having a Type-in!

We hope you can join us for a tapping good time at the Academy Art Museum .

When: Saturday, October 2nd from 2:00-4:00pm

Where: Academy Art Museum

106 South St, Easton, MD 21601

Get ready to check your computer at the door and join us for a lo-tech, hi-tap afternoon! This FREE open house event will introduce typewriter newbies to the old school technology, and typewriter aficionados can bring their own machines and socialize with like-minded “types”. Basics like how to change a ribbon and other typing tips will be offered throughout the afternoon and you’ll be able to use our many of our typewriters to test your typing technique. A typewriter specialist will be on site to evaluate your machine.

Red Zeppelin Productions will be featuring its collection of antique typewriters that were used in the Award-Winning short film, Tyndall Typewriters. All beautifully serviced with some available for sale. A raffle for prizes including a Vintage Typewriter will be offered. Other door prizes will also be available for attendees.

Typewriter enthusiast and Award-Winning filmmaker, Theodore Adams III, is hosting this event which will be followed by the World Premier of his short film, Tyndall Typewriters. The film will screen at the Chesapeake Film Festival in Easton, Maryland’s Avalon Theater at 5pm. To purchase tickets to the screening, go to: https://chesapeakefilmfestival.com/

The Chesapeake Film Festival’s mission is to entertain, empower, educate and inspire diverse audiences of all ages by presenting exceptional independent films and events. They offer outstanding filmmakers, experienced and emerging, a forum to showcase and discuss stories of compelling interest to the local and global community. Because of their location on the Chesapeake Bay and their diverse population, prioritizing films that focus on the environment and social justice issues is imperative. The Festival also strives to be an economic engine for the Eastern Shore by enticing visitors to experience exceptional films, world-famous seafood, art, and the beauty of our waterways.

Be sure to check out the festival from October 1st – October 10th. Environmental and Dramatic films will screen on October 1st – October 2nd and FREE virtual festival runs will be from October 3rd – October 10th.

COVID COMPLIANCE NOTICES: Masks will be required to enter the Academy Arts Museum. Masks AND Proof of Full COVID Vaccination will be required to enter the Avalon Theater.

For more information about the Type-In:

Email: info@redzeppelinproductions.com

Phone: 571-403-3678

For Inquiries about the Chesapeake Film Festival:

Email: executivedirector@chesapeakefilmfestival.com

Phone: 443-955-9144