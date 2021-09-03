F3 Tech Selects Companies in AgTech and Clean Energy Storage

F3 Tech, an agriculture innovation accelerator program for early-stage companies supported by the nonprofit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, has selected five companies from the fields of crop and soil health, as well as clean energy storage, to participate in its 2021 program.

The companies were selected from a pool of competitive applications and include:

Holganix, a manufacturer of proprietary plant probiotics that harness the power of microorganisms to optimize soils and grow healthier, more sustainable plants. This translates to improved yield on crops and a reduced need for fertilizers and pesticides.

Lepidext, producer of a patented bioinsecticide that is safe, effective, and easy to use to control the corn earworm (aka cotton bollworm) in both the organic and conventional farming of crops affected by the pest.

Urban Electronic Power is a clean energy company spun out of the CUNY Energy Institute. The company offers energy storage with safe and affordable rechargeable alkaline battery technology without any lead or flammable electrolytes. The battery cells are modular, scaling from residential to commercial to utility applications.

Growbox, a company that produces self-contained, fully automated shippable fodder systems that can match a year’s output of a 50-acre field of hay.

A newly established fifth company in the field of crop protection will be announced in Q4 2021 as they complete their initial funding round.

“This year’s candidates are more advanced than any we have previously admitted,” said F3 Tech Program Director Chris Hlubb. “Our team looks forward to working with them to expedite advances in their respective fields and realize their full commercial potential.”

Over the course of the three-month accelerator that starts in September, the companies will receive expert guidance from F3 Tech mentors in business development, marketing, legal and finance. The accelerator requires no equity from participants, a unique value proposition for many early-stage companies.

About F3 Tech

The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.