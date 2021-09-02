Shore United Bank Goes Purple During September in Support of the Herren Project

This September, Shore United Bank is ‘going Purple’ in support of the Herren Project’s initiative to provide communities with resources and support for the treatment, recovery and prevention of Substance Use Disorder.

In an effort to create awareness to the dangers of substance use, encourage positive decision-making to navigate life’s challenges and break the stigma of addiction, each branch will be decorated with purple décor, wearing purple on Fridays, and sharing useful resources for those whose lives may be impacted by this epidemic.

The tellers at Shore United Bank will be placing Substance Use Disorder resource cards in all currency envelopes to be handed to bank customers. These cards contain trigger questions and a URL for access to an array of sources covering all parties affected, from people battling the disorder, to the families of these individuals.

“There’s no reason to feel shame in asking for help. This program is starting a conversation that may save a life,” says Shore United Bank, Market Executive, Heather Bacher. Heather is also involved in QAC Goes Purple, a substance use awareness project in Queen Anne’s County led by the QAC Office of the Sheriff and the QAC Drug-Free Coalition, based upon the ideas of the Herren Project.

By placing resource cards into envelopes, customers will have discrete access to beneficial resources and information to create awareness, learn how and where to seek treatment, cope with the effects of addiction on their lives, and understand how to handle difficult situations related to Substance Abuse Disorder.

“Substance Use Disorder continues to destroy our communities and while this used to be a taboo subject, the initiatives of the Project Purple have made the topic more acceptable to discuss. The work we’re all doing to create awareness goes deep into our businesses, schools and our entire community,” explains Bacher.

In addition to their individual efforts, Shore United Bank has partnered with QAC Goes Purple and Talbot Goes Purple to further support the initiatives of the Herren Project and the fight to prevent Substance Use Disorder.

For more information on Shore United Bank’s commitment to their community and this initiative, please visit ShoreUnitedBank.com/project-purple.