For All Season Reaches Record Number of Students at School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair

For All Seasons recently hosted a Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair for its East End neighbors in Easton. Over 140 families and 300 students participated in the event, providing nearly 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to area students.

The event included free Italian ice donated by Rita’s and movie theater popcorn from Easton Premier Cinema, as well as schoolyard games. WCEI was on hand providing music for the event through a live broadcast, Talbot County Health Department provided the opportunity for COVID vaccines for anyone over the age of 12 years old, and Carepacks of Talbot County gave away over 125 Carepacks – enough food to feed one person for an entire weekend.

“This free community event helped connect residents who live in the neighborhood to resources and educational information to help them be healthy and thriving while providing needed supplies for students for the upcoming school year,” stated Katie Theeke, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at For All Seasons and event coordinator.

Participants also got resources at the event from several agencies, including Carepacks of Talbot County, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Eastern Shore Health Education Center, Healthy Talbot, Life Crisis Center, Talbot County Department of Social Services, Talbot County Free Library, Talbot County Health Department, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Talbot Humane, and Wrap Around Maryland.

“Talbot County Department of Social Services (TCDSS) participated as a Back-to-School partner for the third year in a row with For All Seasons. We highly value the agency’s work in the community. A few years ago, we decided that instead of duplicating events, we could support multiple community organizations with Back-to-School efforts. Our staff was so excited to participate in a face-to-face outreach event and engage with the community through various giveaway items and program information. TCDSS donated funds, provided in part through Talbot Community Connections, to support the purchase of stuffed bookbags,” comments Paris Quillet, Special Projects Coordinator, Talbot County Department of Social Services.

Sponsors of the event include TCDSS, Willow Construction, Rita’s Italian Ice, Easton Premier Cinema, Tim and Sally Kagan, & La De Da.

“It was so wonderful to safely provide an outdoor event for children and families in the neighborhood of our main office. This continues to be a time where families are facing difficult times, so seeing the smiles of children as they received their school supplies was simply magic! We know that a community works better together. We are so thankful for the support of our partners and our staff who enabled us to connect to our neighbors and create new relationships for the future,” added Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons.

For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.

For All Seasons provides the highest level of mental health and victim services to children, adults and families across the Mid-Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy and 24-hour crisis hotlines.