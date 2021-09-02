AAM Honors Outgoing Trustees and Welcomes New Ones

AAM thanks the following Board members who recently completed their terms for their extraordinary service to the museum: Lisa Hunter, Peg Keller, Trish Malin, Jeffrey Parker, John Pinney, Marilyn Weiner, as well as Cathy McCoy, who served as Chair from 2017-2021, interim director during leadership transition, and has been on the Board since 2015.

The museum also welcomes the following new Trustees:

Barbara Lane has served on the boards of the Girls Scouts of the Chesapeake, Talbot Special Riders, Women and Girls Fund, and the Talbot County Free Library, and she taught for ten years at the County School and Saints Peter and Paul School.

Antonio MacAfee is a Baltimore-based photographer who received his BFA in Fine Art Photography from the Corcoran College of Art and Design and MFA from the University of Pennsylvania and has shown his work at the Academy Art Museum and the Walters Art Museum.

Anne Scully has worked for the Smithsonian Folk Life Festival and the Traveling Exhibition Service, Sotheby’s, and as an interior designer for architect Hugh Jacobsen. She also helped launch a support group for the Phillips Collection.

Elizabeth Spurry is the founder and CEO of Tred Avon Family Wealth and serves on the board of For All Seasons and the Women and Girls Fund.

New Chair Nanny Trippe joined the Board in 2017 and has served as Chair of the Permanent Collection and Exhibition Committees and as a member of the Nominating Committee and the Collection Society. A many-generations native of Talbot County, Nanny took classes at the museum as a child. Currently, she owns and operates The Trippe Gallery and is a fine art photographer. Her solo photography show “Trees: Majesty and Mystery” was on view at AAM in 2016.