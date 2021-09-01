Shaw Bay Raft-Up Concert with The Wye River Band Saturday, September 11

Celebrate the end of summer with the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper and the Wye River Band at the Shaw Bay Raft-Up Concerton Saturday, September 11from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Begun decades ago by the Eastport Oyster Boys to raise awareness for clean water efforts, this annual on-the-water party will feature music by the Wye River Band this year while the “Boys” take a break. Kevin Brooks of the Eastport Oyster Boys thanks the Wye River Bandfor “stepping up to the mic to entertain and keep the party rockin’ on!”

This annual benefit concert is a must for cruisers of all persuasions. Bring your dinghy, paddle board, kayak, sailboat, or power boat, and join the floating raft party behind the Wye River Band concert pontoon. This free concert will be held in Shaw Bay, near the mouth of the Wye River. See shorerivers.org/events for a map of nearby locations to launch your vessel.

Donations are kindly accepted, as all proceeds help promote the clean water initiatives of ShoreRivers on the Miles and Wye rivers. Please use our pumpout boat services while on the river to help with these efforts.

Since May 2016, the ShoreRiverspumpout boat has pumped over 85,000 gallons of waste from boaters on the Miles and Wye Rivers. The pumpout boat is funded by the Department of Natural Resources and operates in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, MD. The vesseloperates Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as holidays through late October. Pumpouts may be scheduled on VHF Channel 9 or by calling Captain Jim at 410.829.4352 or emailing POBcaptainjim@gmail.com.

ShoreRivers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. Our local waterways are polluted by excess nutrients and sediment that run off of urban, suburban, agricultural, and commercial land. ShoreRivers is dedicated to implementing real solutions through programs and projects to improve the health of these waterways. To learn more, please visit shorerivers.org.

For updates about the Shaw Bay Concert, visit the ShoreRivers and Miles-Wye Riverkeeper Facebook pages. Or contact Rebekah Hock at rhock@shorerivers.org or 443.385.0511 ext. 206.