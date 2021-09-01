MENU

September 1, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

Arts Arts Notes

Emmanuel Church Organ Concert on Sep. 17

Parker Ramsay

The 28th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series will open at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown with an organ recital by internationally known soloist Parker Ramsay on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

A graduate of King’s College, Cambridge, the Oberlin Conservatory, and Julliard. Parker Ramsay will make his second appearance on the Emmanuel Concert Series with this performance. He is co-director of A Golden Wire, a period instrument ensemble devoted to French and English music from the seventeenth century. He has appeared with the Shanghai Camerata, the Academy of Sacred Drama, Ruckus, Teatro Nuovo and Apollo’s Fire.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for students.

Emmanuel Church is located at 101 Cross St. Chestertown

