A Prayer Service of Remembrance on the 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

Please plan to join us at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 11, 2021, 8:45-9:30 AM for a Prayer Service of Remembrance on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

We will begin at 8:46 AM, the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center, with the ringing of the church bell thirty (30) times in memory of the nearly 3,000 Americans and citizens of more than 90 other countries who were killed that day in New York, Washington DC, and Shanksville, PA.

Following the solemn bell ringing we will gather in the church for a Service of Remembrance and Commemoration as we pray for those who lost their lives while also honoring the heroic work of the first responders and many civilian helpers. In addition to the prayers of commemoration, there will be periods of quiet reflection and contemplative music. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Episcopal Church is located at 101 N. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.