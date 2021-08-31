The Garfield Center Announces the Cast and Crew for the Live Comedy CLUE On Stage

The Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown continues its 2021 season with the hilarious murder mystery spoof Clue On Stage. Adapted from the Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc., the play is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional written material by Hunter Foster, Eric Price and Sandy Rustin. Not a stranger himself to memorable onstage comedic performances, the director of the production is Brad Chaires.

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue on Stage is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist. The production is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., New York, NY.

Director Chaires has assembled a terrific cast and production crew for the show. The main protagonist, Wadsworth, is played by Dan Guidice. Yvette, the maid, is played by Brianna Johnson, Sharon Herz plays Miss Scarlet, Adrienne Wrona plays Mrs. Peacock and Hannah Banez plays Mrs. White. Brian Whitaker plays Colonel Mustard, Patrick Pearce plays Professor Plum and Michael Moore plays Mr. Green. In various ensemble roles is Kellie Guidice as The Cook, The Singing Telegram Girl and The FBI Agent. Tom Dorman will play additional ensemble roles as The Motorist, The Cop and the FBI Agent. Paul Cambardella rounds out the cast playing Mr. Boddy and The Mystery Murderer.

Shelagh Grasso oversees the scenic design, with Carmen Grasso and Butch Clark constructing the set. The lighting design is by Nic Carter and Butch Clark, and Nic Carter will oversee sound. The production’s Stage Manager is Jordan Dixon, Costumes are by Connie Fallon and Props are by Jennifer Kafka Smith. Francoise Sullivan of Moo Productions oversees production promotion and ad graphics, and the Garfield Center Staff provides production administrative support. Christopher Wallace assists as a directing consultant and Kendall Chaires assists as a tap consultant.

Tickets are already on sale for the show, which runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM starting September 24th through October 10th. Tickets are $18.00 for Adults/General Admission and $10.00 for students, and they can be purchased online anytime at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Box Office from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Wednesdays, Thursdays or Fridays.