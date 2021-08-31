American Legion – Minary’s Dream Zoning Decision Appealed

A Petition for Appeal of the determination made by Kent County Board of Appeals denying Petitioner’s request that the Frank M Jarman American Legion Post 36 at 9155 American Legion Rd. conform to Critical Area Residential zone use was filed with the Circuit Court of Kent County on August 24.

Petitioners Thomas Voshell and Chesmar Community Foundation, with attorneys Daniel Saunders and Lance Young, filed the petition.

After three sessions in July and August, the Kent County Board of Appeals determined that the property continues to meet the standards of its original 1962 status as non-conforming property.

The American Legion has been in negotiations to sell the property to Minary’s Dream Alliance, Inc. where the group continues its mission as a non-profit youth education center and Feed the Elderly Program. The organization has been leasing the property for about a year.