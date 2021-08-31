Allegro Academy Welcomes New Instructor

Allegro Academy begins a new season of music instruction this September, welcoming a new instructor and expanding offerings. Lessons in beginning to advanced piano, voice, and violin will be taking place at Trinity Cathedral in Easton weekday afternoons and evenings.

New to the Academy is Carolyn Cutler, teaching voice and beginning piano. As an accomplished vocal soloist, Carolyn Cutler has performed throughout the United States at churches, conferences and community events. She studied music at Florida State University as a voice principal with a secondary in piano. Carolyn is also an experienced choral conductor and pianist, having recently retired from nearly 25 years as the Director of Music and Worship Arts at First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, Florida.

Teaching violin will be Merideth Buxton, who has taught on the Eastern Shore since 1982. Merideth is the founder, director, and principal instructor of First Strings, a youth outreach program of Chesapeake Music, and also performs frequently as a viola soloist and orchestra member. Merideth’s background includes a Bachelors in Music Education from the SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music and a Masters in Suzuki Pedagogy from Ithaca College.

Ms. Cutler and Ms. Buxton will be joined by Academy Director, Amy Morgan, who serves as piano instructor. Amy’s education includes a Bachelors degree in Piano Performance from Salisbury University and Masters in Choral Conducting from Messiah College. She has served as the Director of Music at Trinity Cathedral since 2014, is a member of the American Choral Directors Association, American Guild of Organists, and is an active musician the Easton community.