YMCA of the Chesapeake Announces September Membership Drive

The YMCA of the Chesapeake will host a membership drive throughout the month of September and waive the $70 joining fee at all of its eleven locations on the Eastern Shore.

“With the start of a new school year, September is a great time to join, or rejoin, the Y and make a commitment to yourself, your family and your community,” said Jennifer Gill, YMCA of the Chespeake’s Chief Operating Officer. “The Y is more than a fitness center, more than a pool, and more than a meeting space. It is a supportive community inspiring people of all ages, abilities and incomes to live healthier in mind, body and spirit.”

YMCA memberships not only provide access to a facility, but also support programs that strengthen our communities, support the organization’s programs and operations and ensure that no one is turned away from due to inability to pay.

YMCA of the Chesapeake memberships include access to all eleven YMCA of the Chesapeake locations from Elkton to Chincoteague as well as all Ys in Maryland and participating Ys across the Country. Members also benefit from more than 300 land and water fitness classes, free “stay and play” childcare while they work out and discounts on youth sports, swim lessons, day camps and other enrichment programs.

Through the Y’s Open Doors Program, no individual or family is turned away due to financial hardship, and membership fees can be reduced for those who qualify. The Open Doors Program is made possible through the generosity of members, volunteers and community donors through the Annual Campaign.

“As we continue to navigate the latest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are dedicated to providing safe spaces for all members to reestablish a sense of connection, which we know is critical to the health and stability of individuals and our communities,” said Gill.

To learn more about joining the YMCA of the Chesapeake, visit www.ymcachesapeake.org/membership or stop by a local branch. Branch locations are available at www.ymcachesapeake.org/locations.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.