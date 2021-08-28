The Artists’ Gallery Opens “The Color of Water” by Bonnie Howell

On First Friday, September 3, 2021, The Artists’ Gallery will present “The Color of Water” featuring the work of Bonnie Howell. The ever changing surface of water has been a career long challenge for local artist Bonnie Howell. When preparing for this year’s show at The Artists’ Gallery, the thought of transparency kept coming to mind. Water is clear, it has no color! But the earth is full of color, coming from natural elements and atmospheric light. So of course we see these reflected colors as we enjoy viewing or being on or in our favorite kinds of water. The colors of water often reflect the mood of the day – calm, bright, hazy, windy or gray, the surface and colors will tell the tale.

Mrs. Howell majored in art in college and received her BA degree in Fine Art from St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, NC and her teachers certificate from Washington College in Chestertown. She taught art in both public and private schools during her early career and painted mostly wildlife and portraits as a freelance artist before forming The Artists’ Gallery partnership in 2003. She continued her art studies with noted portraitists John Sanden of Portraits Institute of New York and John Ebersberger of Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD. She has also taken classes at the University of Maryland and graduate work at the University of Delaware. In addition, she is a member and past president of Working Artists Forum of Easton, MD where she has exhibited her paintings in regional shows. Her works are in many private collections across the US as well as local and public collections such as: The Shore Medical Center, Washington College, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Garnett School and Dr. Hickman Office, all in Chestertown, and the Turnersville Assembly Hall, NJ. Mrs. Howell works primarily in oils and regularly features paintings of life – portraits and water at The Artists’ Gallery where she is the managing partner.

Please join Bonnie Howell and her partners at her opening reception on First Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Artists’ Gallery, located at 239 High Street, Chestertown, MD. For more information call 410-778-2425, or visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com. The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m.