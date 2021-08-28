Radcliffe Financial’s Sarah Schut Attains Chartered SRI Counselor

Radcliffe Financial is proud to announce that Sarah Schut has been authorized by the College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company to use the Chartered SRI Counselor professional designation mark in accordance with the requirements of successful completion of the designation program. Sarah Schut is a financial advisor with Radcliffe Financial based in Chestertown, Maryland, with broker/dealer firm, Cetera Financial Specialists, LLC.

“Many clients are concerned about how their money is invested, not only financially, but ethically, too. Some clients are concerned about human rights and governance while others are focused on sustainability and the environment. More clients want to be informed consumers both when buying in the store or investing for their future,” Schut explained.

Schut went on to say, “…that the world of sustainable and responsible investing has become increasingly complex. Some professionals refer to it as ESG (environmental, sustainability, governance) others call it SRI (sustainable, responsible, and impact investing). Also, there are multiple investment firms building measurement tools for rating businesses, mutual funds, ETFs, etc. There is often a lot of confusion about how companies are measured, ratings formulas, and even the basic criteria used. My goal is to present clients with a vision of the options available that may meet their values-based criteria.”

The Chartered SRI Counselor™ and CSRIC® certification marks identify those individuals who have successfully completed coursework covering foundational knowledge and best practices for advising clients on sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investments. The professional designation program was developed in partnership with US SIF (The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment) and is an industry-recognized credential dedicated specifically to SRI investments. CSRIC® professionals agree to meet ongoing CE requirements and compliance to standards of professional conduct to maintain continued use of the designation.