Our Daily Thread Thrift Store Moves to New Location in Chester

Haven Ministries Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville has moved to a new location at 1521 Postal Road in Chester, next to Rainbow Plaza. The purchases from the Thrift Store benefit the agency’s outreach programs in Queen Anne’s County, including its housing assistance program, resource center, food pantries, street outreach, and seasonal shelter. The new retail space is three times the size of the previous location in Stevensville, accommodating the store’s growth over its eight-year history.

“The new space is very elegant and has enabled us to double our sales floor. The new décor showcases our fine merchandise in a more upscale retail environment. Although the space allows us to better display our nicer quality items, prices are still affordable. The response has been tremendous,” comments Liz Bazzell, Store Manager for Our Daily Thread Thrift Store.

The store provides quality name-brand clothing and household goods at deeply discounted prices. Clothing includes men’s casual clothes and women’s clothes and accessories, such as costume jewelry, shoes, handbags, scarves, and hats. The store also offers household kitchen items like small appliances, flatware, dishes, pots and pans, as well as collectibles, and toys, puzzles and a small quantity of books.

“We have a loyal customer base. Many of our customers helped us unpack our boxes, move furniture to the new space and install fixtures. We are very grateful for our friends and volunteers,” Bazzell adds.

“The Queen Anne’s County community continues to be so encouraging of Haven Ministries. DiDonato Property Management LLC and Mallard Construction Group, Inc. have been tremendous in finishing off the space for our use and supporting us in our opening. We are grateful for their commitment to our mission,” states Krista Pettit, Executive Director, Haven Ministries.

Donations to Our Daily Thread Thrift Store can be made Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and should be made in medium size boxes or 13-gallon trash bags to prevent injuries to Haven Ministries volunteers at the store. People wishing to donate should call Liz Bazzell ahead at 410-353-0455 to make arrangements.

Our Daily Thread Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is complying with COVID-19 guidelines to provide a safe shopping experience for customers.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center and Food Pantry in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville.