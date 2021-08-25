Guitarist Camilo Carrara to Perform Special Live Virtual Concert for NMF

Although the Covid surge forced cancellation of this summer’s National Music Festival, audience favorite and acclaimed guitarist Camilo Carrara will be coming to your living room, performing a special free online Zoom concert live from Brazil on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m.

“I’ve greatly missed the festival and all my friends in Chestertown. I’m grateful that we can connect through Zoom,” Carrara said.

“Camilo felt the Festival spirit all the way from Brazil and wanted to perform for his friends at the NMF,” said Caitlin Patton, NMF Executive Director. “We’re thrilled that he feels so committed to our festival audience.”

Carrara has a stellar reputation performing many different genres of music – from classical to popular, contemporary music, jazz and pop. He has performed in Italy, Portugal, Switzerland, the USA, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Venezuela, and throughout Brazil. His impressive discography consists of more than 60 solo and collaborative ensemble CD recordings.

His Sept. 4 recital will include works by Spanish and Brazilian composers, Beethoven, and some special arrangements of traditional Japanese music, which he arranged for a special Koto-like steel-stringed instrument.

He has been a featured guest artist and soloist with some of the world’s foremost conductors, including Eleazar de Carvalho (Brazil), Filip Rathe (Belgium), Gennady Rozhdestvensky (Russia), Heinz Holliger (Switzerland), Ira Levin (USA), Isaac Karabtchevsky (Brazil), John Neschling (Brazil), Marin Alsop (USA), Olaf Henzold (Germany), Peter Maxwell Davies (England), and Yan Pascal Tortelier (France).

Carrara debuted at NMF in 2012; in 2013 the Festival Orchestra gave the world premiere of his Dance Movement for Guitar and Orchestra under the baton of NMF Artistic Director Richard Rosenberg. He collaborated with Chestertown’s own Sue Matthews in 2015 to record the compact disc Foolish Hearts. He will be featured as a concerto soloist at the 2022 Festival, scheduled for June 5 – 22, 2022.

To register for the free concert, visit the Festival’s website at www.nationalmusic.us.