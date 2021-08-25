Commerce: Developer Bob Greenlee on Talbottown, Robert Morris Inn, Tidewater Inn, and the Prager Impact

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last month, the Spy spent some time with Talbot County developer Bob Greenlee to talk about his firm’s recent proposal to convert many Perdue Farms silos in Easton into residential units. Working with Easton and London-based architect Mitch Hager, this concept has been hailed for its brilliant design, which is one reason that Bob’s interview has become one of the Spy’s most viewed articles this year.

But Bob’s work is not limited to the silo project. Greenlee’s fingerprints can be found on some of Talbot County’s most significant commercial and retail development projects, including, but certainly not limited to, a new vision for Talbottown and a unique residential approach to Oxford’s historic Robert Morris Inn.

In part two of our interview, the Spy talks to Bob about those projects and his thoughts about the future of the Tidewater Inn, which was recently listed for sale. And he also assesses the impact of Easton downtown developer Paul Prager and the positive economic impact of his Bluepoint Hospitality Group investments on Talbot County real estate.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.