August 19, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Health

Spy COVID-19 Aug. 19 Update



The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high for Maryland and high across most of the Mid-Shore. Health officials urge everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear masks while indoors.

• Maryland’s average positivity rate topped 5% for the first time since April 22.

• Kent County’s community transmission level is high, according to the county health department.

• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 7.2% and its case rate is 19.86 cases per 100,000 population.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 483,641, an increase of 1,060 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, nine people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,695.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 643, up 13 from yesterday.

Letters to Editor

  1. I appreciate the Spy’s reporting this info periodically. However, please include on the covid update pages the date of the last such report. “New cases since last report” as a heading isn’t helpful unless readers know the date of the last one. I looked carefully through the whole home page to see whether there was a category link leading to all past reports but found none. I finally used the site search (which behaves erratically) and found the update of 8/17, which I assumed was the last report. However, I couldn’t locate one that likely came before that one.

    Also, if there are no new cases on a particular report for a county, does the chart show a zero (0) or does it have a hyphen-type character that is intended to mean zero? Or does such character mean that no information was available for that county? I am referring to what I saw on the report for 8/17.

