Estate Treasures Announces Annual Fashion Show to Benefit Compass

On October 4, 2021, Estate Treasures will host their annual Fashion Show to benefit Compass.

The event will be held at Prospect Bay Country Club starting at 11 am and includes a seated lunch, a cash bar, upscaled boutique, raffles and silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the event will go towards patient care and grief support services offered by Compass.

This year our models are community members that live in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Each model is a dedicated Compass volunteer, including patient volunteers, Estate Treasures volunteers. and administrative volunteers.

Photo: L-R: Robyn Affron, Volunteer Manger of Compass; Cindi Peacock, Fashion Show model; Kenda Leager, Development Officer of Compass. Most of these outfits pictured will be available for purchase.

Estate Treasures is also seeking volunteers. Volunteering at this upscale resale shop is an excellent way to make an impact on your community while combining fun & fashion. With just two shifts per month, volunteers help ensure that Compass can continue to provide patient care and grief services to the community. For more information about volunteer opportunities, call Robyn at 443-262-4112 or email raffron@compassregionalhospice.org

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Seating is limited and registration is required, and tickets are $50 per person. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, call Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or email kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.