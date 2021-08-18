COVID 19: Assessing Risks for Pregnant Mothers and Children with Choptank’s Dr. Adeline Melvin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Choptank Community Health’s Adeline Melvin talks about the impact of COVID-19 on pregnant mothers and children, she has more than her impressive medical credentials to give her credibility on the subject. As a pregnant mother in 2020, she had to go through what many families are debating now; and that is the sometimes torturous decision on whether or not to get the vaccine. She did.

So when Dr. Melvin says she believes the vaccine is safe for children and pregnant mothers, it should reassure hundreds of families that now is the time to get the shot.

That was just one of the topics the Spy chatted with Dr. Melvin at the Choptank’s Denton center as the Mid-Shore comes face to face with the Delta variant. She notes with alarm the increasing signs of its presence on the Eastern Shore, the uptick in patients and the number of new COVID positive results, just at a time when our five counties region was starting to believe we were reaching the finished line with the pandemic.

In. her Spy interview, Dr. Melvin makes a compelling case for following CDC guidelines which recommend that children aged 12 and over and pregnant women take the vaccine, by sharing her own experience after getting the shot herself.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Choptank Community Health please go here.

Editor note: The data that Dr. Melvin shares in our interview reflects information from August 16. Please click on Caroline County, Dorchester County, Kent County, and Talbot County for the latest numbers.