Spy COVID-19 Aug. 17 Update

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high across most of the Mid-Shore and substantial for Maryland as a whole. Health officials urge everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear masks while indoors.

• Kent County’s community transmission level is HIGH, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker.

• Kent County had 5 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 8.08% and its case rate is 20.60 cases per 100,000 population.

• Maryland’s average positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 13 and has been above 4% for 10 days.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 481,569, an increase of 851 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, three people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,678.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 611, up 35 from yesterday. That number was last above 600 on May 17 and had been on a downward trend from April 20 through July 2, when only 97 patients were hospitalized. The current upward trend began July 3.

