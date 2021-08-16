Letter to Editor: Inconsistent COVID Management

Some persons like to go on the rhetorical merry-go-round where each calls the other a name. We can call one another “racists” or “Marxists” or whatever is going to set the emotions of the other into a tailspin.

One may see Mr. Trump as lacking concern for the community and another sees Mr. Obama as problematic. The real point is that neither are currently in office. So, what either of the former presidents did is not the current issue.

Mr. Biden, on the other hand, is a real problem. If you doubt me, answer this question: How many COVID cases have come across our supposedly “closed border” in Texas, or the other border states? Who shall pay for their medical care, housing, etc.? How many of our current population shall become infected with this virus as a result of the thousands of immigrants who are being shipped to various locations across this country?

NPR reports that in excess of 1,000 crossed the border per day in June. Border agents caught over 210,000 in the month of July. “In the last two weeks, the City of Laredo has sued the Biden Administration and Hidalgo County has declared a local disaster. These actions are intended to get federal officials to stop releasing immigrants into their communities because all the shelters are saturated.”

A refugee may come into the US, but not if they have an illness like COVID. The problem is that there are too many to be able to test for anything. The safe thing to do is what has been historically done at Ellis Island. However, the testing site in McAllen got 1900 persons to test a few days ago and they only have room for a bit over 1200. Further, the immigrants are being asked to self-quarantine for a total of 2 days. American citizens have to quarantine for 10 days at a minimum. Why are the rules so different? Because the Biden administration says so.

Meanwhile, closer to home, what does the science say? We can forgo masks if we have a vaccine, but must wear one anyhow because we can /can’t transmit this pesky virus? Schools can open and children don’t have to wear masks or stay at their desks, except when the teachers’ unions write the CDC directives even when the data shows that children under 12 are less likely to get or transmit the illness and seldom if ever die from COVID?

The statements about this virus are contradicted by the Biden administration on a daily basis.The Biden administration and progressive fear mongers don’t have a plan. They employ scare tactics.

I. Berry Adams

Chestertown