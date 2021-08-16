Health Officials Urge Masks as Breakthrough Cases, Transmission Rate Increase

Talbot County is recording a higher number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, cases in fully vaccinated people.

About 25% of the county’s cases over the past month — during which the delta variant became the predominant strain of coronavirus in Maryland — have been breakthrough cases, according to the health department. Breakthrough cases had been about 3% of total cases since COVID-19 vaccines became available in January.

The county recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday, according to the Talbot County Health Department.

With the delta variant the predominant strain and breakthrough cases on the rise, the CDC and the county health department recommend everyone, even fully vaccinated people, wear a mask in public indoor spaces while the transmission rate is “substantial” or “high.”

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is for everyone eligible to get vaccinated, the health department said. About 31% of Talbot residents who are eligible for vaccination (ie, those 12 years old and older) have not yet gotten a shot.

Talbot County holds vaccine clinics from 12 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday.