MENU

Sections

More

August 16, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Food-Garden Portal lead

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Shrub is Blooming Now?

by Leave a Comment

Share

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what native shrub is blooming right now?  It has brilliant fall foliage and is popular among pollinators.

Last week, we highlighted the fruits of the Sassafras! Sassafras albidum is a very aromatic understory tree with three distinct leaf shapes. Birds will eat the fruits and the sassafras also serves as a host plant for the tiger swallowtail and spicebush swallowtail.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *