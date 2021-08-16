Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Shrub is Blooming Now?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what native shrub is blooming right now? It has brilliant fall foliage and is popular among pollinators.
Last week, we highlighted the fruits of the Sassafras! Sassafras albidum is a very aromatic understory tree with three distinct leaf shapes. Birds will eat the fruits and the sassafras also serves as a host plant for the tiger swallowtail and spicebush swallowtail.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum.
