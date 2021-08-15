MENU

August 15, 2021

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: The Story Teller by Jarvin Hernandez

Alex Haley, author of “Roots” and a preeminent scholar of African-American genealogy, was born 100 years ago this week. This memorial statue in Annapolis honors him and all our ancestors who came to these shores in chains. “The Story Teller” by Jarvin Hernandez, Annapolis, MD.

