Chesapeake Lens: The Story Teller by Jarvin Hernandez

Alex Haley, author of “Roots” and a preeminent scholar of African-American genealogy, was born 100 years ago this week. This memorial statue in Annapolis honors him and all our ancestors who came to these shores in chains. “The Story Teller” by Jarvin Hernandez, Annapolis, MD.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.