Delmarva Review: Stone Sijo (monosyllabics) by Joshua McKinney

Author’s Note: “ ‘Stone Sijo’ is my attempt to highlight the materiality of language by using only monosyllabic words. I think of each word as a stone, and the poem itself as an edifice constructed of carefully-placed stones. Sound is foregrounded. The stanza form is that of a sijo, but I linked five of them to create a longer poem where the monosyllabism would become more obvious, more weighty.”

Stone sijo (monosyllabics)

Stones teach us to make things fit,

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaas a cairn will make us choose,

as best we can, to form the shape

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaseen in the mind. But shapes can change.

One might say stone in this place or rock in that

aaaaaaaaaaaaaato mark the path of a thought.

One might say rock in this place

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaor stone in that, if the sound sounds

smooth or rough on the lithe tongue,

aaaaaaaaaaaaaahot or cold in the live ear.

And all this is due to what each stone gives

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaor does not give. Stones do not take.

If you learn, you will know this.

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaIf you learn, with a quick tongue,

to speak the speech of hard, still stone,

aaaaaaaaaaaaaathen you will know the one earth-truth.

Ask a stone to tell you what it means to be stone,

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaand you will know. Stone turns to stone.

I have heard some say that stones

aaaaaaaaaaaaaalack mind, lack life—hence we say stone-

cold, stone-deaf, stone-blind, but those whose words

aaaaaaaaaaaaaasay such things do not know stones.

Go, go there, where stones lie, and look

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaat the hill stones, creek stones, sea stones.

Hear each stone—hill stone, creek stone,

aaaaaaaaaaaaaasand stone, sea stone, strong stone, hard stone,

sand or soap stone, bone-of-earth stone—

aaaaaaaaaaaaaatell their stone tales, how they came there.

Then, at last, stone-taught, steeped in stone-fact, sing

aaaaaaaaaaaaaathe first low note of your own stone-song.

♦

Joshua McKinney teaches poetry, writing, and literature at California State University, in Sacramento. His work has appeared in Kenyon Review, New American Writing, Boulevard, Denver Quarterly, and other journals. His most recent book of poetry is Small Sillion (Parlor Press, 2019). He is the recipient of The Dorothy Brunsman Poetry Prize, The Dickinson Prize, The Pavement Saw Chapbook Prize, and Gertrude Stein Award for Innovative Writing.

