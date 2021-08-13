For All Season Sponsors School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair for East End Neighbors

With the school year starting around the corner, For All Seasons is hosting a Back to School Giveaway event for its East End neighbors on Thursday, August 19, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of its headquarters building at 300 Talbot Street in Easton.

Participating students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies including such items as a notebook, pencils, tissues, glue stick, ruler and pens. There will also be free Rita’s Italian Ice, as well as movie theater popcorn, community resources, and schoolyard games available for families. WCEI will be adding music to the event through a live broadcast.

Featured resources at the event include Chesapeake Multicultural Center, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Talbot Humane, The Sheriff’s Department, and Carepacks of Talbot County who will be distributing food items. The Talbot County Health Department will also be present and providing vaccines on site for anyone over the age of 12 years old.

“This free community event focuses on providing valuable resources, education, and school supplies for children and their families who live in the neighborhood. We hope the event helps familiarize residents with our services while providing needed supplies for students for the upcoming school year,” states Katie Theeke, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at For All Seasons and event coordinator.

For All Seasons provides the highest level of mental health and victim services to children, adults and families across the Mid-Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy and 24-hour crisis hotlines.

Sponsors of the event include the Talbot County Department of Social Services, Willow Construction, Rita’s Italian Ice, Easton Premier Cinema, Tim and Sally Kagan, & La De Da.

For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.