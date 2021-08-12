United Way of Kent County Awards 2022 Funds

United Way of Kent County (UWKC) has announced that its 2022 allocations will provide a total of $160,000 to 27 local charitable organizations, including three new agencies.

Each agency’s application received a detailed review. Applicant leaders were interviewed by the United Way Allocations Committee, chaired by Jean Austin. “We did an in-depth evaluation of each request, with special attention to the financial information and the extent to which each agency specifically proposes to serve Kent County residents,” said Austin. “The Board of UWKC takes its stewardship of donor funds seriously,” she added.

Funds have been granted to nine agencies in the Education impact area: Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore, Boy Scouts of America Del-Mar-Va Council, Character Counts Kent County, Chestertown RiverArts, Echo Hill Outdoor School, Fiddlesticks! Youth Strings Program, Garfield Center, Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Council, and Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s.

In the Financial Stability impact area, nine awards were issued to: Community Mediation Upper Shore, Good Neighbor Fund, Kent Attainable Housing, Rebuilding Together, Samaritan Group, Martin’s House & Barn (Formerly St. Martin’s Ministries), and three new agencies; Maryland Rural Development Corporation, Mid Shore Pro-Bono, and Upper Shore Aging.

The remaining nine awardees, all in the Health impact area, are: American Red Cross, Easter Seals Camp Fairlee, Community Food Pantry, Compass Regional Hospice, For All Seasons, Kent Association of Riding Therapy, Kent County CARES Foundation, Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, and United Needs & Abilities.

UWKC also has funds remaining in its COVID 19 Emergency Fund. Non-profit organizations responding to pandemic-related community needs are encouraged to apply by a brief email to the United Way Executive Director (beth@unitedwayofkentcounty.org) describing the emergency need, the agency’s proposed response, and how it will assist Kent County residents. A brief explanation of the amount of funds requested is also required.

All of the UWKC agencies will display information about their work during Chestertown’s September First Friday celebration on September 3, which will serve as the Kick-off for the 2022 fundraising campaign.

More information about UWKC’s donors and impact can be found in this year’s Annual Report, which will be c distributed to every household in Kent County in September. Donations may be made at any time via the website www.unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.