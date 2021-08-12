MENU

August 12, 2021

Lemuel Peters of Shore United Bank Graduates from Maryland Banking School Program

Lemuel Peters

Shore United Bank is proud to recognize Lemuel Peters, Elkridge Branch Manager, for graduating from the Maryland Banking School Program. The Maryland Banking School Program is a three- year program that enhances the individual and corporate performance through peer networking and leadership development under the guidance of industry leaders.

The program requires three consumer education presentations over the course of three years.  Mr. Peters was also awarded excellence for the ‘Most Financial Education Presentation’ with a total of 22 presentations.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com.

