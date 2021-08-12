MENU

August 12, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Education Ed Notes

Chesapeake College Updates Mask Requirements

For the safety of its students, faculty, and staff, Chesapeake College is now requiring masks for those visiting its campuses for those who are not yet vaccinated. Masks are strongly recommended indoors for vaccinated individuals as well.

Chesapeake College follows CDC, state, and local guidance on these issues.

