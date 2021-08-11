The Garfield Center for the Arts to Hold Auditions for “Shrek The Musical”

The Garfield Center for the Arts is preparing to begin work on its 2021 season-closing production of “Shrek the Musical.” Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a side-splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. The production will be Directed by Jennifer Kafka Smith, who brought us the hugely successful production of ANNIE that closed the 2019 season.

AUDITION DATES are Tuesday, September 7 at 6:30 PM, Thursday, September 9 at 6:30 PM, and Sunday, September 12 at 2:00 PM. Performers who audition should be prepared to be available for the following mandatory dress rehearsal/technical rehearsal and performance dates: Dress/Tech Week runs Sunday, November 28 through Thursday, December 2 (start times TBA), and performances run three Weekends (Friday and Saturday evenings, Sunday afternoons) opening December 3 and closing December 19 (call times TBA).

IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING COVID19: it is the current Garfield Center for the Arts safety policy that only performers who are vaccinated against Covid19 are eligible to be cast in any of our shows. Shrek the Musical has opportunities for young performers to participate. If vaccine-ineligible kids wish to audition, these young performers will be considered for casting only if a permission and liability release form is signed by parents or legal guardians at the time of auditions. THE GARFIELD CENTER STRONGLY RECOMMENDS THAT EVERYONE ENTERING THE BUILDING FOR AUDITIONS, BOTH KIDS AND ADULTS, SHOULD WEAR A MASK.

GENERAL CASTING INFORMATION: nearly everyone in the cast will play multiple roles – only the identified principles will play just one part. You will also note that several roles are listed as “Youth/Adult” which means there is flexibility in casting these parts. You are welcome to come to the auditions with a preferred role (a specific Principal or Fairytale Creature).

PRINCIPAL ROLES: Shrek, Adult Fiona, Donkey, Lord Farquaad, Pinocchio, Dragon and Gingy. If you are auditioning for one of the Principal Roles, choose one of their solo songs. You will sing with the actual rehearsal tracks as your accompaniment. Gingy has specific vocal and character needs and will be auditioned as such – but the performer cast as Gingy will also have multiple roles as a member of the ensemble.

ENSEMBLE: The majority of the cast falls into this category. Expect that you may have up to 3 roles, including Fairytale Creatures. If you are auditioning for the Ensemble, please plan on singing What’s Up, Duloc? or Freak Flag from the show. There will be many Fairytale Creature opportunities and fun voices are key, so be prepared to show off your character voices. If you do not know any of the songs from the show, Happy Birthday will be an acceptable alternative and an accompaniment track will be provided.

There will be no accompanist provided, so the Director’s preference is to hear you sing songs from Shrek the Musical. In addition to singing, auditions will include learning a short dance routine and some line readings.

Detailed audition information is also available on the Garfield Center’s website at www.garfieldcenter.org/ shrekauditions/. Additional questions may be emailed to Jennifer Kafka Smith at: kafkasmith@gmail.com.