Mid Shore Foster Parents Attend Shorebirds Game

The Mid Shore Departments of Social Services recently sponsored a trip to a Shorebirds game in Salisbury in appreciation of foster and adoptive parents on the Mid Shore. Families from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester and Queen Anne’s attended the game. Each family member was provided with a parking pass, tickets to general seating and each person received $20 in “Bird Bucks” to be spent on food, drinks, games and souvenirs.

“Families watched the game, caught foul balls, collected autographs, and enjoyed a meal and fellowship with Department of Social Services staff members,” comments Paris Quillet, Special Projects Coordinator for the Talbot County Department of Social Services.

For further information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371 or visit midshoreresourceparents.com.