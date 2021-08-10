Special Olympics Kayaking Championships Coming Here

Special Olympics Maryland will hold its state kayaking championships in front of the Washington College boat house on Saturday, August 14. A total of 64 athletes, including nine from Kent County, will compete in 47 events, ranging from a 100 meter course to the 1000 meter course.

“Athletes love getting out on the water,” said Jack Brosius of Chestertown, head coach of the program here as well as a member of the Sports Management team for Special Olympics. Brosius encouraged the organization to hold its kayaking championships in Chestertown. “It’s the perfect place for the event, and Washington College is a wonderful supporter and partner,” he added. He has been paddling since he was a student at Catholic University in the 1960’s and is a 1972 Olympian.

Special Olympics, founded in 1968, provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.