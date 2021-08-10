Md. Positivity Rate Tops 4%, 400+ Hospitalized, Case Rate Stays Above 10

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has topped 4% since Aug. 7, with Monday’s 7-day average at 4.21%. The positivity rate had been below 4% from April 27 through Friday.

The rate reached a low of 0.54% on June 8; the high of 26.88% was recorded on April 17, 2020.

On Monday, Maryland reported 400 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. The number of hospitalized patients had dropped below 400 on May 27 and hit a low of 97 on July 2. The high, on Jan. 12, was 1,952 patients.

The state’s case rate, the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, has topped 10 since Aug. 5. That rate had been below 10 from May 8 until Aug. 4.

Maryland’s highest case rate — 53.39 — was recorded on Jan. 12, a low of 0.90 was reported on June 24 and 25. (The rate was at 0.80 and below from March 23 to March 25, 2020, the first three days that statistic was reported by the state.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*New cases in last 24 hours.

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Since Aug. 6, Kent County has reported five new COVID-19 cases. The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 5.31%.

• Maryland’s average positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 13 and has been above 4% for three days.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 475,184, an increase of 629 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, seven people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,648.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 424, up 24 from yesterday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>