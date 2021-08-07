COVID-19 Community Transmission Level is High in U.S., Substantial in Md.

Health officials are urging vaccinations and renewed mask use as COVID-19 trends increase locally, in Maryland, and across the nation, largely due to the delta variant.

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 across the United States is high, with more than two-thirds of the states in that category, according to the CDC. Maryland currently is among 16 states in which the community transmission level is deemed substantial, one step lower than high.

“The level of community transmission is based on the number of cases in the last 7 days per 100,000 population and the number of tests in the last 7 days that have a positive result,” the CDC says.

*New cases in last 24 hours.

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• The community transmission level in Kent County is substantial.

• Since Aug. 4, Kent County has reported seven new COVID-19 cases. The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 5.27%.

• Maryland’s average positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 13 and has been above 3% for seven days.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 473,116, an increase of 892 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, three people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,629.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 365, up 20 from yesterday.

