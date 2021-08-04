Spy COVID-19 Aug. 4 Update

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*New cases in last 24 hours.

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Since July 30, Kent County has reported 7 new COVID-19 cases. The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 4.65%.

• Maryland’s average positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 13 and has been above 3% for four days.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 470,605, an increase of 695 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, five people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,620.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 325, up 16 from yesterday. This is the second straight day the number of patients has been more than 300. There have been more than 200 hospitalized patients for the past eight days. There are 243 patients in acute care beds and 82 in intensive care.

